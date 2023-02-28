Crescent Capital appoints Harari as global head of investor solutions

In his new role, Harari is responsible for developing and executing Crescent’s strategic sales and marketing plan for clients and assets.

Los Angeles-based Crescent Capital Group LP, an alternative credit investment firm, has named Jonathan Harari global head of its investor solutions group.

In his new role, Harari is responsible for developing and executing Crescent’s strategic sales and marketing plan for clients and assets.

He is based in New York.

Most recently, Harari was executive vice president at PIMCO. He also served as a member of the hedge fund solutions group at Blackstone. He began his investing career at Focus Partners, LLP, a Singapore-based long/short equity hedge fund focused on Southeast Asia.

“Jonathan brings a wealth of investor relations experience to Crescent, and we are excited for his leadership as we seek to grow our client relationships and respond to the increasing demand for our alternative credit offerings,” said Jean-Marc Chapus, managing partner and co-founder of Crescent Capital Group.

As of December 31, 2022, Crescent Capital Group managed over $40 billion of privately originated debt investments and marketable securities.