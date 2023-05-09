Cresset Asset Management and TRUE Capital merge to form a multi-family office

The newly combined entity has nearly $33 billion in assets under management, as of May 2, 2023.

TRUE’s client roster includes figures across sports, entertainment, and entrepreneurism while Cresset client’s base includes CEO founders, wealth creators, executives, and partners

TRUE was founded in 2007

Cresset Asset Management and TRUE Capital Management have merged, forming a multi-family office with offices in 19 locations.

The newly combined entity has nearly $33 billion in assets under management, as of May 2, 2023.

“When we first met the TRUE team several years ago, we found kindred spirits in terms of how we believe clients should be treated and the positive impact wealth can have,” said Avy Stein, Cresset co-founder and co-chairman, in a statement. “Our mutual dedication to providing access to a full suite of sophisticated family office services and private investment opportunities makes this an ideal partnership.”

TRUE has a roster of clients across sports, entertainment, and entrepreneurism to financial security and generational wealth. TRUE’s clients include Deandre Ayton, Robert Griffin III, Marshawn Lynch, Nneka Ogwumike, Kelsey Plum, Albert Pujols, Logan Ryan, Richard Sherman, Breanna Stewart, and Diana Taurasi.

Cresset serves the needs of entrepreneurs, CEO founders, wealth creators, executives, and partners, as well as high-net-worth and multi-generational families.

TRUE was founded in 2007.