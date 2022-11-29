Cresset Partners appoints Lewis as managing director, private funds group

In her new role, Lewis will focus on private equity funds and co-investments across buyout, platform buy-and-build and other control-oriented strategies.

In her new role, Lewis will focus on private equity funds and co-investments across buyout, platform buy-and-build and other control-oriented strategies.

She is based in Chicago.

Most recently, Lewis was a partner in the private equity practice at Aon Investments, where she focused on buyout, growth equity, venture capital, private credit, and infrastructure investments. Prior to joining Aon, Lewis had extensive principal investing and investment banking experience.

On the appointment, Kevin O’Donnell, executive managing director of Cresset’s private funds group, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to welcome Shari to the Cresset Partners team. She embodies our commitment to bring investors exclusive, fee-efficient private market opportunities typically reserved for the largest institutions.”

Cresset Partners was founded in 2018 and has more than $2.4 billion in commitments across real estate, private equity, private credit, and venture capital.