Cresset Partners, Cedar Pine and American Discovery Capital back American Pain Consortium

Cresset Partners, Cedar Pine and American Discovery Capital have made an investment in American Pain Consortium, a provider of advanced interventional pain management services. No financial terms were disclosed.

APC founder and CEO Dr. Edward Kowlowitz, along with his APC physician colleagues, will remain significant equity holders.

In addition to the growth equity capital raised by the American Discovery Company, J.P. Morgan, the company’s current lender, increased its financial support.

“Cresset is pleased to contribute to APC’s growth in an important sector of healthcare that is underserved. We are committed to further building APC’s reputation as an industry-leading provider of interventional pain management,” said John Geis, managing director with Cresset Partners in a statement.

Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company served as financial advisor and Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP served as legal advisor to APC. McGuire Woods LLP served as legal advisor to Cresset Partners. Bodman PLC served as legal adviser to American Discovery Capital.

Founded in 1993, APC has locations in Indiana and Ohio.