Cresset taps Nesvold as president

Cresset has named Liz Nesvold as president.

In this newly created role, Nesvold will oversee the firm’s strategy and offerings for founders, entrepreneurs, and multi-generational families, firm-wide integration.

“Liz’s role as president is the culmination of her 30 years of advising and building her own successful advisory business – experience that we will benefit from and will help Cresset enhance our fully integrated approach,” said Cresset co-founder Avy Stein in a statement. “Liz is one of the most respected and recognized advisors to the wealth management industry and has led the strategy around transformational partnerships and business combinations.”

Nesvold is the former managing director and head of asset and wealth management investment banking at Silver Lane Advisors.

Chicago-based Cresset has $30 billion in assets under management, as of January 30, 2023.