Cresset taps Schneider as private credit head

Cresset has hired Bradley Schneider as managing director, head of private credit.

Most recently, he was head of private credit with Midwest Holding. He is a former partner at Sound Point Capital. Before Sound Point, he was a senior credit analyst at Apollo Management.

“Bradley brings exactly the depth of experience in private credit that is needed in this dynamic market and economic environment,” said Kevin O’Donnell, executive managing director and head of Cresset’s private funds group in a statement. “More importantly, he shares our values and laser focus on bringing innovative and high-quality solutions to our investors.”

Cresset is a multi-family office and private investment firm with $40 billion in assets under management as of July 13, 2023.