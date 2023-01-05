Cressey and Health Enterprise Partners acquires healthcare tech firm InterMed Group

Harris Williams LLC served as financial advisor to InterMed on the deal

Cressey & Company invests in healthcare services and information technology businesses

Health Enterprise Partners invests in lower middle market healthcare services and information technology companies

Cressey & Company and Health Enterprise Partners have acquired Florida-based The InterMed Group, a provider of healthcare technology management services. The seller is Granite Bridge Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are excited to partner with Rick and the entire InterMed team as they assist healthcare clients in enhancing productivity with their medical equipment fleets and play an important role in helping deliver quality care to patients,” said Dave Rogero, a partner at Cressey in a statement. “We see a great opportunity for InterMed to offer comprehensive, complementary solutions that address healthcare organizations’ most pressing healthcare technology management needs.”

Harris Williams LLC served as financial advisor to InterMed on the deal.

Cressey & Company invests in healthcare services and information technology businesses.

Health Enterprise Partners invests in lower middle market healthcare services and information technology companies.

Granite Bridge Partners LLC targets lower middle market companies in the U.S. and Canada with EBITDA between $2 million and $10 million in the following targeted industries: commercial, industrial and professional services; healthcare services; and value-added manufacturing and distribution.