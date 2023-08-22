Cressey & Company buys long-term care services provider HealthDrive

Harris Williams LLC served as financial advisor to HealthDrive

Cressey & Company has acquired HealthDrive, a Framingham, Massachusetts-based multi-specialty clinical services organization to patients residing in long-term care facilities. The seller was Capital Double Impact. No financial terms were disclosed.

HealthDrive’s more than 500 clinicians provide primary care, podiatry, vision, dental, behavioral health, and audiology clinical services to more than 150,000 LTC residents each year across more than 3,800 LTC facilities spanning 20 states.

“We are pleased to partner with Dan and the entire HealthDrive team as they help their facility partners provide best-in-class preventative care that delivers better health outcomes and keeps residents healthy and out of the hospital,” said Steve Dildine, a partner at Cressey in a statement. “We see a great opportunity for HealthDrive to continue expanding access to its comprehensive offering of complementary clinical services that improves residents’ quality of life and creating opportunities for innovation in partnership with facilities.”

Harris Williams LLC served as financial advisor to HealthDrive.

Cressey & Company LP is focused on healthcare services and information technology businesses.

Bain Capital Double Impact is the impact investing strategy of Bain Capital.