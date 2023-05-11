Crest Rock-backed Lumin8 acquires traffic signal services provider Bean Electrical

Bean Electrical was founded by Roy Bean in 1985.

Lumin8 Transportation Technologies, a portfolio company of Crest Rock Partners, has acquired Bean Electrical, a Fort Worth, Texas-based provider of traffic signal and streetlight construction services for municipalities and general contractors. No financial terms were disclosed.

“As states and municipalities begin to invest in smart city initiatives and the connected highway, Lumin8’s unmatched ability to design, build, monitor, and maintain traffic infrastructure assets is of ever increasing value,” said Andrew Carlin, vice president at Crest Rock, in a statement. “The acquisition of Bean adds a high achieving team to the Lumin8 family in one of the fastest growing states in the United States.”

Bean Electrical was founded by Roy Bean in 1985.

Based in Arvada, Colorado, Lumin8 is a provider of services and technology relating to traffic and intelligent transportation systems.

Based in Denver. Crest Rock Partners invests in the the lower middle market. The firm was founded in 2019.