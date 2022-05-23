Crestbridge appoints group head of governance services

Crestbridge has named Alex Le Quesne as group head of governance services. Previously, he led and developed Crestbridge’s real estate fund services team.

Alex Le Quesne has been appointed to the role of Group Head of Governance Services as part of the business’s ongoing commitment to quality and service.

In his new role, Alex will be responsible for managing the operational and financial performance of its Institutional Governance Services globally, including Management Company, Director, Client Compliance, Depository, Trustee, Appointed Representative, and Operator services.

Alex will oversee the selective growth of the business’s Governance Services solutions aligned to meet the growing needs of its clients, helping to ensure Crestbridge’s ongoing commitment to quality and service. He will also lead the implementation and evolution of key technology platforms to support the evolving governance services capabilities.

Alex has 18 years’ industry experience, the last seven of which have been with Crestbridge where he led and developed the highly successful Real Estate Fund Services team. Previously Alex was a director of a corporate trustee which acted for both regulated and unregulated property unit trusts, holding over £10bn assets. Prior to joining Crestbridge Alex was employed by a major global bank and has significant experience in both Real Estate and Corporate Finance.

Michael Johnson, Group Head of Institutional Services said:

“Alex has been instrumental in leading our Real Estate Funds team over the last few years and in driving its continued success. His experience, collaborative approach across our service lines and wider understanding of our business will be an invaluable addition to our already experienced senior leadership team and help support the strategic goals of the Crestbridge Group. Alex’s promotion also further demonstrates the ability and expertise of our people and our commitment to supporting them with their long-term career ambitions’.