Crestbridge promotes 39

The appointments include Raul Ramos and Farid Rebhi being promoted to director, Nina Gomes to group head of learning and development; and Sharon Mauger to group head of HR operations within the business' central services.

Crestbridge has promoted 39 of its staffers. The appointments include Raul Ramos and Farid Rebhi being promoted to director, Nina Gomes to group head of learning and development; and Sharon Mauger to group head of HR operations within the business’ central services.

PRESS RELEASE

As part of its continuing commitment to quality and service, Crestbridge has recognised 39 individuals across its network of offices, as part of its 2022 New Year promotions.

The latest round of promotions includes a number at senior level. Raul Ramos (Private Equity Services) and Farid Rebhi (Management Company Services) have both been promoted to Director. Nina Gomes has been promoted to Group Head of Learning and Development, and Sharon Mauger to Group Head of HR Operations within the business’s Central Services team.

Ajay Bherwani (Corporate), Tristan Stasiak-Gray (Compliance), Karen Morris (Family Office Services), Skye Nicolson (Client Operations) and Andrew Rafferty and Stephanie Workman (Real Estate Services) were also all promoted to Associate Director.

In total, 39 individuals were promoted across the Group. All were recognised for their achievements, expertise and contribution to the business. The number of strategically located offices had expanded to nine locations at the end of 2021 and now includes, Bahrain, the Cayman Islands, Dublin, Jersey, London, Luxembourg, New Jersey, New York and Southampton.

Congratulating those promoted, Dean Hodcroft, Chief Executive, Crestbridge said: “Despite the persistent challenges of the last twelve months, 2021 was a highly successful year for Crestbridge as we extended our global footprint. That success is down to the expertise, drive, resilience and commitment of our people and I’m delighted to recognise the individuals from across the Group, who have made both a significant contribution to the business and also excelled in their own continuing professional development’.