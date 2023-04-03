Crestview-backed Convergix acquires automation solutions provider Eagle Technologies

Eagle President Emeritus Mike Koziel will remain in an advisory role and President Brandon Fuller will continue in his current leadership role.

Convergix Automation Solutions, which is backed by Crestview Partners, has acquired Bridgman, Michigan-based Eagle Technologies, a provider of engineering and factory automation solutions. No financial terms were disclsoed.

“The acquisition of Eagle accelerates Convergix’s growth and adds significant scale and capabilities to the platform, bringing Convergix’s pro forma revenue to approximately $250 million,” said Mike DuBose, executive chairman of Convergix, in a statement. “Eagle brings longstanding customer relationships and market-leading technical capabilities serving a variety of strategic end markets. We are excited to partner with the Eagle team to continue building a world-class provider of custom automation solutions and services to global customers, and we look forward to leveraging our existing operations across North America, Europe, and Asia to create more opportunities for Eagle to continue delivering exceptional customer solutions.”

Founded in 2004, Crestview invests in the middle market. The firm is based in New York and manages funds with approximately $10 billion of aggregate capital commitments.

In 2022, Crestview formed Convergix, which is based in Troy Michigan.