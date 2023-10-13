Crestview-backed OneMagnify taps Bright as chief transformation officer

Jill Bright’s career includes senior roles at Sotheby’s, Condé Nast, American Express and Macy’s

OneMagnify, which is backed by Crestview Partners, has named Jill Bright as chief transformation officer.

OneMagnify is a provider of technology and analytics-driven digital performance marketing solutions.

Jill Bright’s career includes senior roles at Sotheby’s, Condé Nast, American Express and Macy’s. In the public sector, Bright previously served on assignments on behalf of the NYC Mayor’s Office. She is also a Crestview Partners Operating Executive focused on human capital management and holds independent director roles at two public companies.

On her appointment, Mark Petroff, CEO of OneMagnify, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to welcome Jill to OneMagnify and look forward to gaining valuable insights from her in-depth knowledge of change management and operational best practices in top-tier organizations. Jill’s experience and enthusiasm will help us to further advance our organizational goals and strategic decision-making as we continue to deliver best-in-class solutions for our clients.”

OneMagnify was founded in 1967. OneMagnify’s locations include Michigan, Delaware, China, Germany and India.

Based in New York, Crestview is focused on middle-market contrarian and distressed investments, and special situations.