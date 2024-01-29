Crestview-backed OneMagnify taps Neblock as CFO

OneMagnify is a provider of technology and analytics-driven digital performance marketing solutions.

OneMagnify, which is backed by Crestview Partners, has named Bill Neblock as chief financial officer.

On the new appointment, Mark Petroff, CEO of OneMagnify, said in a statement, “Bill’s exceptional leadership skills, proficiency in financial management and deep industry knowledge make him the ideal fit for our leadership team. We are excited about the contributions he will make to our continued growth and success.”

Originally founded in 1967, OneMagnify offices are located in Ann Arbor and Detroit, Michigan; Wilmington, Delaware; Charlotte, North Carolina; Louisville, Kentucky; Cologne, Germany, and Chennai, India.

Based in New York, Crestview invests in the middle market. Founded in 2004, Crestview manages funds with approximately $10 billion of aggregate capital commitments.