Crestview invests in talent agency Gersh Agency

Crestview Partners has made an investment in Beverly Hills and New York-based talent agency The Gersh Agency. No financial terms were disclosed.

The Gersh partnership group will maintain control with a majority stake in the firm.

The firm was founded in 1949 by Phil Gersh.

In addition to the investment, longtime Senior Managing Partner Leslie Siebert will be promoted to co-president, alongside David and Bob Gersh.

“Gersh has a sterling reputation for client representation and an extraordinary track record of growth,” said Patrick LaValley, a principal at Crestview, in a statement. “We look forward to building value together with the entire Gersh team, and believe we are particularly well suited to help the agency continue prospering in the years ahead.”

Houlihan Lokey and Sidley Austin LLP advised Gersh on the deal while Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP advised Crestview. Financing was provided by MUFG.

Based in New York, Crestview invests in the middle market. The firm manages funds with approximately $10 billion of aggregate capital commitments. Crestview targets the media, industrials and financial services sectors.