Crossplane-backed Griffin Dewatering buys Cross Country’s Pump & Integrity

Griffin Dewatering, a portfolio company of Crossplane Capital, has acquired Cross Country Infrastructure Services’ Pump & Integrity Rental segment. No financial terms were disclosed.
Originally founded in 1978, Pump & Integrity is a specialty pump and equipment rental and solutions provider.
“The acquisition of Pump & Integrity is an important step in positioning Griffin as a mission critical, comprehensive water management platform with a national footprint,” said Mike Sullivan, a partner of Crossplane Capital in a statement. “Pump & Integrity brings a talented management team and a fleet of specialized equipment to Griffin that will allow the combined company to provide deep capabilities for both ground and surface water management.”
Founded in 1934, Griffin Dewatering is a provider of groundwater control solutions.
Launched in 2018, Crossplane Capital targets niche manufacturing, value-added distribution and industrial business services companies.