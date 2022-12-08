Crossplane-backed Griffin Dewatering buys Cross Country’s Pump & Integrity

Pump & Integrity is a specialty pump and equipment rental and solutions provider.

Griffin Dewatering, a portfolio company of Crossplane Capital, has acquired Cross Country Infrastructure Services’ Pump & Integrity Rental segment. No financial terms were disclosed.

Originally founded in 1978, Pump & Integrity is a specialty pump and equipment rental and solutions provider.

“The acquisition of Pump & Integrity is an important step in positioning Griffin as a mission critical, comprehensive water management platform with a national footprint,” said Mike Sullivan, a partner of Crossplane Capital in a statement. “Pump & Integrity brings a talented management team and a fleet of specialized equipment to Griffin that will allow the combined company to provide deep capabilities for both ground and surface water management.”

Founded in 1934, Griffin Dewatering is a provider of groundwater control solutions.

Launched in 2018, Crossplane Capital targets niche manufacturing, value-added distribution and industrial business services companies.