Crossplane Capital-backed Viking Fence scoops up dumpster rental firm Hook-N-Haul Dumpers

Viking Fence, which is backed by Crossplane Capital, has acquired Texas-based Hook-N-Haul Dumpers, a provider of dumpster rentals. No financial terms were disclosed.

Viking Fence is a provider of temporary site services.

Hook-N-Haul was founded in 2013.

“With our initial investment in Viking a year ago, we knew there were many opportunities to continue growing organically while searching for highly complementary acquisitions to add to the platform,” said Greg Balliro, a partner of Crossplane Capital in a statement. “Hook-N-Haul represents a prime example of a highly complementary service and a high-quality partner. We are eager to continue finding the right partners and acquisition opportunities to grow the Viking platform throughout Texas in our existing and adjacent service lines.”

Launched in 2018, Crossplane Capital invests in the lower middle market. Based in Dallas, Crossplane targets niche manufacturing, value-added distribution and industrial business services companies.