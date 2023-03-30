Crossplane Capital invests in manufacturer Kaemark

Crossplane Capital invests in industrial business services, niche manufacturing, and value-added distribution businesses

Crossplane Capital made an investment in Texas-based Kaemark, a maker of millwork, seating and equipment for the salon, salon suites, spa, medical and veterinary markets throughout North America. No financial terms were disclosed.

Kaemark was founded in 1972.

“Kaemark has a significant growth opportunity in front of it, given the attractive end markets it serves and the demand for its integrated solution,” said Mike Sullivan, a partner of Crossplane Capital, in a statement. “Crossplane is excited to support initiatives that will increase the Company’s design, production and installation capacity and efficiency in order to be an even more value-added partner to its customers.”

