Crossplane promotes Lynch and Harris to VP

Crossplane Capital has promoted Patrick Lynch and David Harris to vice president. The firm has also upped Will Huntsman to associate and hired Teddy Koudelka as an associate.

Lynch and Harris joined Crossplane in 2020.

Prior to Crossplane, Lynch was an analyst at Citizens M&A in Atlanta.

“David is Crossplane’s two sport athlete as a member of both our Investment and Operations teams,” said Crossplane Managing Partner Brian Hegi in a statement. “Not only is David a seasoned investment professional, but his background as a member of Alvarez & Marsal’s Performance Improvement practice has also made him a valuable member of the Crossplane operations team.”

Based in Dallas, Crossplane invests in niche manufacturing, value-added distribution and industrial business services companies. The firm launched in 2018.