Crosspoint Capital to take Absolute Software private in $870m deal

Based in Vancouver, Absolute Software is a provider of cybersecurity solutions for devices, data, and security controls.

The transaction is expected to be completed during the second half of 2023

Upon closing, Absolute Software will no longer be listed on any public market

Crosspoint is a private equity firm focused on the cybersecurity, privacy and infrastructure software markets

Crosspoint Capital Partners has agreed to acquire Absolute Software, a Vancouver-based provider of cybersecurity solutions for devices, data, and security controls.

Under the terms of the agreement, Absolute shareholders will receive $11.50 per common share in cash, corresponding to an enterprise value of $870 million, including debt.

The cash consideration represents a premium of 34 percent and 38 percent to the closing price and 30-day volume-weighted average price, respectively, of the common shares as of 10 May.

The transaction is expected to be completed during the second half of 2023. Upon closing, Absolute will no longer be listed on any public market and will cease to be a reporting issuer under Canadian and US securities laws.

Embedded in more than 600 million devices, Absolute offers a permanent digital connection that intelligently and dynamically applies visibility, control and self-healing capabilities to endpoints, applications and network connections, helping customers to strengthen cyber resilience against the escalating threat of ransomware and malicious attacks. It has nearly 21,000 customers.

“In the modern remote and hybrid work environment, maintaining device integrity and protection is more difficult than ever,” said Greg Clark, managing partner of Crosspoint Capital Partners, in a statement. “We are impressed with how Absolute has built upon its asset visibility and control heritage and expanded into solutions that provide endpoint resilience and the reliable access needed in today’s hybrid work environments. We look forward to partnering with Christy Wyatt and the Absolute team as they continue to deliver highly differentiated solutions to the market.”

Based in Menlo Park, California, Crosspoint Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on the cybersecurity, privacy and infrastructure software markets.

Perella Weinberg Partners is serving as Absolute’s financial advisor in connection with the acquisition, with Raymond James also providing financial advice to the special committee. The company’s legal advisors are Cooley and Blake, Cassels & Graydon. Ropes & Gray and Stikeman Elliott acted as legal advisors and Barclays acted as financial advisor to Crosspoint.