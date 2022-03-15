Crosspoint, Clearlake and STG invest in RSAC

Crosspoint Capital Partners, Clearlake Capital and Symphony Technology Group have acquired a significant stake in RSA Conference Parent from RSA Security. No financial terms were disclosed. As part of the acquisition, RSAC will now become a standalone, independent business. RSAC is a cybersecurity conference.

PRESS RELEASE

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 15, 2022 – Crosspoint Capital Partners (“Crosspoint Capital”), a private equity firm focused on the cybersecurity, privacy and infrastructure software markets, today announced the acquisition of a significant interest in RSA Conference Parent, Inc. (“RSAC” or “RSA Conference”) from affiliates of RSA Security. RSAC will now become a standalone, independent business. Existing RSA Security sponsors Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (“Clearlake”) and Symphony Technology Group (“STG”), will also invest in this new company alongside Crosspoint Capital.

Considered the premier event in the cybersecurity industry, the annual RSA conference event regularly attracts over 40,000 attendees including industry executives, global policymakers, technology vendors, and practitioners as well as thousands of technical paper submissions. The investment from Crosspoint Capital, Clearlake and STG will further enhance the knowledge sharing, networking, experience, and value to the RSA Conference community.

“The cybersecurity market continues to grow at an accelerated pace. RSA Conference plays a pivotal role in the cybersecurity community and ecosystem,” said Dr. Hugh Thompson, Managing Partner of Crosspoint Capital, who has served as RSA Conference’s Program Committee Chairman for the last 13 years. “RSA Conference has long been the convening authority for the cybersecurity industry. I am excited to work with management, the cyber community and our partners at Clearlake and STG to build on the success of RSA Conference as the knowledge broker of the cybersecurity industry.”

The RSA conference is also home to the RSAC Innovation Sandbox, an annual cyber startup competition, where early-stage cybersecurity firms showcase bleeding edge cyber innovation and vie for the title of “Most Innovative Startup.”

“RSA Conference has an extraordinary history within the cybersecurity industry, thanks to the community it has built and the brand that it has established,” said William Chisholm, Managing Partner at STG. “We’re excited to see RSA Conference grow and evolve with this latest investment to becoming the premier community in which cybersecurity professionals gather to collaborate, learn and improve security across the globe.”

“The RSA Conference name is synonymous with cutting edge cybersecurity,” said Behdad Eghbali, Founder and Managing Partner, and Prashant Mehrotra, Partner, of Clearlake. “We are excited to be investing behind and growing the seminal cybersecurity event. We look forward to expanding the conference to benefit the broader cyber community and help prepare organizations to handle the new and evolving threats they are facing every day.”

For further information, please go to https://www.rsaconference.com/.