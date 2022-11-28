Crown Capital buys portable tent maker Pacific Yurts

Crown Capital invests in lower middle-market companies

Since its inception in 2014, the Crown Capital platforms have invested more than $450 million

Crown Capital has acquired Oregon-based Pacific Yurts Inc, a maker of portable tents or yurts. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Alan Bair created an entire industry and built a purpose driven brand focused on providing quality, affordable, and environmentally friendly housing long before the movement gained popularity,” says Christopher Graham, Crown Capital Investments’ founder in a statement. “We look forward to supporting the Pacific Yurts team in furthering their mission.”

Pacific Yurts launched in 1978.

