Crux Capital and Trux Capital take minority stake in iced tea franchisor HTeaO

Crux Capital and Trive Capital have acquired a minority stake in Fort Worth, Texas-based HTeaO, an iced tea franchisor. No financial terms were disclosed.

HTeaO was founded in 2009. HTeaO is currently operating in Texas, Florida, Kansas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

As part of the transaction, Shravan Thadani, a partner at Trive Capital and Wayne Moore, managing partner at Crux Capital, will join the HTeaO board of directors.

Thadani said in a statement, “HTeaO has become the leader in the drive-thru tea category with its innovative, taste-driven offerings. We are excited to build on HTeaO’s significant momentum and strengthen its brand leadership across the U.S.”

Crux Capital targets small, profitable companies.

Based in Dallas, Trive Capital has more than $4 billion of regulatory assets under management. Trive invests in the middle market.

The Trive team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in over 100 middle-market transactions representing in excess of $6 billion in revenue across Trive’s targeted industry sectors and situations.