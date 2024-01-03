Crux Capital-backed Superscapes snaps up Newman Lawn Care

Superscapes is a commercial landscaping provider in Texas and Arkansas.

Superscapes, which is backed by Crux Capital, has acquired Newman Lawn Care, a Texas-based lawn maintenance and landscaping firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Superscapes is a commercial landscaping provider in Texas and Arkansas.

On the deal, Brandon Newman, founder of Newman Lawn Care, said in a statement, “Joining forces with Superscapes is an exciting chapter for Newman Lawn Care. Our shared values and commitment to delivering outstanding service make this a natural partnership. I am eager to contribute to the continued success of our combined business and provide enhanced landscaping solutions to our clients.”

Founded in 2000, Superscapes serves as “the official landscaping company of the Dallas Cowboys,” according to the firm.

Based in Dallas, Crux Capital invests in small profitable companies. The private equity firm was founded in 2019.