Crux Capital-backed Uncommon Brands acquires restaurant franchise Fuego Tortilla Grill

Uncommon Brands, a portfolio company of Crux Capital, has acquired Fuego Tortilla Grill, a Texas-based Tex-Mex restaurant franchise. No financial terms were disclosed.

Dallas-based Uncommon Brands is a holding company focused on restaurant brands.

On the deal, Wayne Moore, managing partner of Crux Capital, said in a statement, “Uncommon Brands has a holistic approach that sets it apart, combining expertise in finance, real estate, operations, and concept development all under one roof.”

Uncommon Brands is led by restaurant veteran Garrett Mills.

Crux Capital invests in small, profitable companies.