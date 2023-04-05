Cruz joins HarbourView as managing director and capital markets head

Cruz joins HarbourView from Fifth Third Bank, where he was an executive director in the technology, media and telecommunications group.

Newark, New Jersey-based HarbourView Equity Partners, an investment firm focused on the entertainment and media space, has named Carlos Cruz as managing director and head of capital markets.

Cruz joins HarbourView from Fifth Third Bank, where he was an executive director in the technology, media and telecommunications group. Prior to Fifth Third, Cruz was a vice president in the communications, media and entertainment group at CIT. He began his career at Merrill Lynch in the public finance investment banking group.

“Carlos’ appointment further solidifies our core team of talented senior leaders at HarbourView,” said Sherrese Clarke Soares, founder of HarbourView, in a statement. “His leadership in our capital markets function will be critical as we expand our investment footprint across the entertainment and media landscape. We are grateful for the commitment of our financing partners who have helped scale our platform to this point and look forward to working with them more in the years to come.”

