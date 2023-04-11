CVC Credit prices latest CLO at $400m

Bank of America was lead arranger on the CLO.

CVC Credit has priced Apidox XLIV, its third collateralized loan obligation for 2023, at $400 million.

Bank of America was lead arranger on the CLO.

Apidos XLIV is primarily composed of broadly syndicated first lien senior secured loans.

On the transaction, Gretchen Bergstresser, managing partner and global head of performing credit at CVC Credit, said in a statement, “We are pleased to have priced our third new CLO vehicle of 2023, continuing to build upon the momentum we built up in 2022 and 2021. This latest pricing showcases experience of our transatlantic platform to assess and price risk swiftly regardless of market conditions.”

CVC Credit is the credit management business of CVC. CVC Credit has 36 billion euros in assets under management.