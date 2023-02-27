CVC Credit prices latest CLO at $504m

Apidos XLIII is the first new CLO priced by CVC Credit’s transatlantic performing credit platform this year

CVC Credit has priced its latest collateralized loan obligation at $504 million.

Deutsche Bank arranged the CLO, Apidos XLIII.

Apidos XLIII is the first new CLO priced by CVC Credit’s transatlantic performing credit platform this year. The CLO will increase CVC Credit’s global assets under management to over $38 billion.

The transaction was structured with a five-year reinvestment period.

On the CLO, Gretchen Bergstresser, managing partner and global head of performing credit at CVC Credit, said in a statement, “We are really excited about the compelling opportunities ahead for Performing Credit in 2023, and we would like to thank all our investors for their continued support. Our team will continue to maintain a strong focus on credit selectivity amid today’s heightened borrower risk and elevated inflationary environment.”

CVC Credit is CVC’s credit management business.