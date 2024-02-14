CVC Credit prices new CLO at $507m

The CLO has a five-year reinvestment period

Apidos XLVII is mainly comprised of broadly syndicated first lien senior secured loans

CVC Credit is the credit management business of CVC

CVC Credit has priced its latest collateralized loan obligation at $507 million.

BNP Paribas was the lead arranger on Apidos XLVII.

Apidos XLVII is the second new CLO priced by CVC Credit’s transatlantic performing credit platform this year.

This CLO has a five-year reinvestment period. Apidos XLVII is mainly comprised of broadly syndicated first lien senior secured loans.

On the transaction, Kevin O’Meara, a partner and global head of U.S. performing credit at CVC Credit, said in a statement, “We are pleased to have priced our first new U.S. CLO of 2024 so early in the year. Apidos XLVII was well-received by the market due to its clean portfolio and successful ramping of assets to date. We are fortunate at CVC Credit to have an established track record and deep investor relationships to help us continue to grow our CLO business through market cycles.”

CVC Credit is the credit management business of CVC. CVC Credit has $43 billion assets under management.