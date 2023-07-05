CVC Credit raises $800m for third equity CLO

CVC CLO Equity III will be used to make equity investments in CVC-managed CLOs issued in the U.S. and Europe.

CVC Credit has closed its third equity collateralized loan obligation at a hard cap of $800 million.

Since December 2020, CVC Credit’s assets under management have grown from $28 billion to $41 billion.

CVC CLO Equity III will be used to make equity investments in CVC-managed CLOs issued in the U.S. and Europe. In aggregate, CVC Credit has now raised $1.66 billion of capital across its three CLO equity funds.

On the transaction, Ken Young, managing partner, chief operating officer of CVC and chair of CVC Credit, said in a statement, “CVC Credit is central to everything we’re building across CVC and our ability to lever the CVC Network delivers a real competitive advantage in sourcing and assessing investment opportunities. We are extremely proud of everything the team has achieved, their investment discipline and the investment returns they are delivering for our investors. We remain highly focussed on building on this success over the next few years, supporting our sponsor clients and delivering for our investors.”

CVC was advised by Paul Hastings LLP.

CVC Credit is the credit management business of CVC. CVC Credit is a global credit asset manager with offices in the U.S. and Europe, more than 60 investment professionals and €38 billion assets under management.