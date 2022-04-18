CVC to invest in Neolith

CVC Capital Partners has agreed to invest in the Neolith Group, a provider of sintered stone. No financial terms were disclosed. Neolith is backed by Investindustrial.

PRESS RELEASE

CASTELLÓN, Spain, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – CVC Capital Partners VIII, a global Private Equity platform, has agreed to invest in the Neolith Group (www.neolith.com), the global leader in the sintered stone industry that has been controlled by Investindustrial and its founders, the Esteve Family, until now.

Neolith, pioneer in the creation of sintered stone and a global leader with business in over 100 countries, leads the ongoing process of transformation in the stone surfaces industry with innovative and sustainable solutions that combine design and functionality for a wide range of applications: from kitchens, bathrooms and designer furniture to building façades and coverings for the most cutting-edge architecture projects.

Neolith’s strong organic growth and profitability in recent years alongside a unique market position were key factors in the acquisition. Jose Luis Ramón, CEO of Neolith Group said “it is a privilege to welcome CVC into the great Neolith project and its arrival will no doubt represent a new turning point in the group’s history, accelerating our ambitious strategic objectives. Its extensive experience and global presence will be a great help to us in developing our enormous potential”. He went on to add that “we are grateful for the confidence and constant support of Investindustrial and the Esteve Family in making Neolith a unique platform that has enabled us to consistently expand the business with a firm commitment based on innovation, branding, sustainability and a straightforward approach based on open collaboration”.

Javier de Jaime, Managing Partner at CVC, said that “we are thrilled to have materialized this investment in Neolith so we can continue leading this industry together and undertake the next stage of the investment, which will allow the company to continue accelerating its international expansion and multiply its growth behind the unique value proposition and position it enjoys in the market”. He added that “we invest in companies with outstanding track records that are leaders in their respective industries. Neolith symbolises what we look for in any investment: a growing global market, a unique business model and a multi-disciplinary team that is highly skilled, motivated and international. Our vision is to multiply value in the long term and help the company to unleash its full potential, behind sustainable growth, by committing to technology, research and development of advanced materials, design and branding”.

In turn and on behalf of the current investors, Andrea C. Bonomi, the Chairman of the Industrial Advisory Board of Investindustrial, which became a majority shareholder in 2019, said “we identified the sintered stone sector as the fastest growing niche within high-end design surfaces solutions, due to its strong technical and sustainable features. Within the sector, Neolith is a global leader based on a strong culture of quality and R&D built by the founding Esteve family, and carried on by the excellent management team in place”.

About Neolith

Set up in 2009, Neolith is the world’s leading brand in sintered stone.

A revolutionary and innovative architectural surface material with superior technical characteristics made from 100% natural raw materials.

Designed and manufactured to meet the strictest requirements in the world of architecture and interior design, Neolith stands out for its quality, versatility, durability and elegance, as well as its sustainability.

Around the world, it has become an essential ingredient in stylish creations for any kitchen, bathroom, building façade, floor and even exclusive designer furniture for indoor and outdoor spaces, combining exquisite design with the utmost functionality.