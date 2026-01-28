CVC to take controlling stake in equestrian sports league Equine Network from Growth Catalyst

- Established in 2025, GSG is a platform of sports leagues that include La Liga, Ligue 1, Women’s Tennis Association, Volleyball World and various rugby leagues
- At the closing of the deal, Michelle Wilson and George Barrios, GSG directors and former co-presidents of WWE, are expected to become co-chairs of Equine Network
- The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026
CVC has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Equine Network, an Albuquerque, New Mexico-based equestrian sports league, from Growth Catalyst Partners.