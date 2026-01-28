Sports/Entertainment

CVC to take controlling stake in equestrian sports league Equine Network from Growth Catalyst

This investment will be the first new league investment in CVC’s Global Sport Group, which will now hold stakes in eight unique leagues and competitions.

-
  • Established in 2025, GSG is a platform of sports leagues that include La Liga, Ligue 1, Women’s Tennis Association, Volleyball World and various rugby leagues
  • At the closing of the deal, Michelle Wilson and George Barrios, GSG directors and former co-presidents of WWE, are expected to become co-chairs of Equine Network
  • The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026

CVC has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Equine Network, an Albuquerque, New Mexico-based equestrian sports league, from Growth Catalyst Partners.

Share this