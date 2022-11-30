Cybersecurity software provider iNovex secures funding from Enlightenment Capital

Gary Daigle is CEO of iNovex and Bob Phibbons is president

Based in the Washington, D.C. area, Enlightenment Capital targets middle-market companies in the aerospace, defense, government & technology sector.

Enlightenment Capital has made an investment in Columbia, Maryland-based iNovex, a provider of software development solutions focused on cybersecurity, signals intelligence, data analysis and robotic process automation for the intelligence community. No financial terms were disclosed.

“This partnership provides iNovex with the financial and strategic resources needed to build a mid-tier Intelligence Community focused platform with a mission to support critical National Security programs,” said Jason Rigoli, a partner at Enlightenment Capital in a statement. “Gary Daigle (CEO) and Bob Phibbons (President) have built an impressive business, which is a recognized leader in the community, and we are thrilled to partner with them. We plan to continue to invest in the platform and drive growth – both organically and through strategic M&A – to put the company in a position to better support its customers.”

iNovex was founded in 2005.

