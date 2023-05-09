Cybersecurity vendor Netwrix grabs investment from Centerbridge

TA Associates will remain Netwrix's majority shareholder with Updata Partners retaining a minority stake in the business.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023

Jefferies LLC served as financial advisor to Netwrix and TA while Moelis & Company served as financial advisor to Centerbridge

Founded in 2005, Centerbridge Partners has about $36 billion in capital under management, as of January 31, 2023

Centerbridge Partners has made an investment in Frisco, Texas-based Netwrix, a cybersecurity vendor. No financial terms were disclosed.

TA Associates will remain Netwrix’s majority shareholder with Updata Partners retaining a minority stake in the business.

“Netwrix has continually demonstrated its ability to innovate and identify software that best addresses the complex data security challenges facing enterprises today,” said Jared Hendricks, senior managing director at Centerbridge and Chris Litchford, managing director at Centerbridge, in a statement. “We look forward to partnering with the Netwrix team and TA to promote innovation and further scale the company.”

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023.

Jefferies LLC served as financial advisor to Netwrix and TA while Moelis & Company served as financial advisor to Centerbridge.

Founded in 2005, Centerbridge Partners has about $36 billion in capital under management, as of January 31, 2023.