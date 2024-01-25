Cyprium invests in pharmacy services provider OneroRx Inc

The investment will be used to support the OneroRx's acquisition strategy and future growth.

Cyprium Partners invests in the middle market

With offices in Cleveland, New York, and Chicago, the firm invests $5 million to $60 million per transaction in U.S. and Canadian companies with $4 million or more of EBITDA

Since its founding in 1998, the team has deployed $1.9 billion in 100 platform investments throughout North America

Cyprium Partners has made an investment in West Des Moines, Iowa-based OneroRx Inc, a provider of pharmacy services and medical supplies to patients in underserved rural counties and urban areas across the Midwest. No financial terms were disclosed.

The investment will be used to support the OneroRx’s acquisition strategy and future growth.

“I was incredibly impressed by the skill and dedication of OneroRx’s management team and employees,” said Beth Haas, a partner at Cyprium in a statement. “The company’s ability to offer vital services at affordable prices is an essential component of improving patient outcomes and we are thrilled to support them in this endeavor. I couldn’t be happier that our 100th platform company is one with such an unwavering focus on serving its patients and communities.”

Cyprium Partners invests in the middle market. With offices in Cleveland, New York, and Chicago, the firm invests $5 million to $60 million per transaction in U.S. and Canadian companies with $4 million or more of EBITDA. Since its founding in 1998, the team has deployed $1.9 billion in 100 platform investments throughout North America.