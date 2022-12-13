Danilee Capital invests in SAP staffing solutions company Addmore

The investment in Addmore marks Danilee's second platform acquisition by a fund launched earlier this year.

Canadian private equity firm Danilee Capital has invested in Addmore Group, a Toronto-based provider of SAP staffing solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

Established in 1992, Addmore provides SAP recruiting solutions to a range of clients in Canada and the US, including SAP, software vendors, consultants and companies running SAP.

“Corporate and government investment in digital transformation continues to grow rapidly on a global scale. Our partnership with Addmore will enable them to expand their service offerings to meet the current and future needs of their customers, and further cement their status as the leading staffing solutions provider in SAP and the broader digital transformation market,” said Derrick Ho, managing partner, Danilee, in a statement.

Based in Toronto, Danilee invests in mid-market companies in traditional industries, including manufacturing, distribution and services.

