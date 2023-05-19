DC Advisory taps Kohr as new US CEO

His appointment is alongside a revised leadership structure that retains former CEO Scott Wieler as chairman of the board.

Currently, Kohr is president and deputy CEO

The firm’s new leadership will be effective May 22, 2023

Middle-market investment bank DC Advisory has named Bill Kohr as its new U.S. CEO.

On his new appointment, Bill Kohr, US CEO, DC Advisory, said in a statement: “Having been a part of DC Advisory US’ growth journey from the beginning, it’s an honor to drive this next chapter forward and I am grateful for the confidence Hiroki, Scott and the Board have placed in me. We now have an exceptional team of professionals – the best since the firm’s inception – and this focus on productivity will be about realizing the opportunity we set out to deliver on, as well as the continued growth of our go to market proposition. I couldn’t be more excited.”

