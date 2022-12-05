DC Capital Partners unveils new firm Akela Engineering and Consulting

Two MEP engineering firms Michael Wall Engineering Inc and DEC Engineers were merged to form Akela.

DC Capital Partners has launched San Diego-based Akela Engineering and Consulting, a mechanical, electrical and plumbing firm for the construction industry. Two MEP engineering firms Michael Wall Engineering Inc and DEC Engineers were merged to form Akela, a sister company of Michael Baker International.

Dennis Berlien has been named CEO of Akela.

“Akela is the fusion of two successful engineering firms combining 47 years of shared experience,” said Thomas J. Campbell, founder and managing partner of DC Capital in a statement. “We are extremely pleased to share the official launch of Akela and welcome these industry experts to our portfolio of companies providing differentiated and innovative services and solutions in the government and engineering markets.”

Recently, Berlien was president for Glumac, a Tetra Tech Company, and prior to assuming that role, he held a variety of executive roles since joining in 2011. Throughout his career, Berlien also held leadership positions at Vanderweil Engineers, Wright Engineers, AMEC, Adobe Consulting Engineers and Bechtel.

Based in Alexandria, Virginia, DC Capital invests in middle-market companies that provide services and solutions to the government and engineering markets.