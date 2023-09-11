Debt resolution services provider ClearOne snags investment from Comvest

The investment will be used to back ClearOne's growth initiatives.

Comvest Partners has made an investment in ClearOne Advantage, a Baltimore-based debt resolution services provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

The investment will be used to back ClearOne’s growth initiatives.

Comvest has been a capital provider to ClearOne since 2017.

ClearOne was founded in 2008.

“We believe ClearOne is well-positioned to capitalize on the significant industry tailwinds for debt relief services and execute on its strategic plan,” said Greg Reynolds, a partner at Comvest in a statement. “We are excited to further advance our ongoing relationship with ClearOne.”

Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, Comvest invests in the middle market. Comvest manages more than $9.5 billion in assets.