Debt settlement firm ClearOne Advantage snags investment from Comvest

Comvest Partners has made an investment in ClearOne Advantage, a Baltimore-based debt resolution services provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

Comvest has been a capital provider to ClearOne since 2017.

“ClearOne continues to capitalize on the significant industry tailwinds for debt relief services and execute on its strategic plan,” said Greg Reynolds, a partner at Comvest in a statement. “We remain excited about the future of the Company and our ongoing relationship.”

ClearOne Advantage was founded in 2008.

Based in West Palm Beach, Comvest invests in middle-market companies throughout North America. Currently, Comvest manages more than $9.9 billion in assets.