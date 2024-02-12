Debt settlement firm ClearOne Advantage snags investment from Comvest

- ClearOne Advantage was founded in 2008
Comvest Partners has made an investment in ClearOne Advantage, a Baltimore-based debt resolution services provider. No financial terms were disclosed.
Comvest has been a capital provider to ClearOne since 2017.
“ClearOne continues to capitalize on the significant industry tailwinds for debt relief services and execute on its strategic plan,” said Greg Reynolds, a partner at Comvest in a statement. “We remain excited about the future of the Company and our ongoing relationship.”
ClearOne Advantage was founded in 2008.
Based in West Palm Beach, Comvest invests in middle-market companies throughout North America. Currently, Comvest manages more than $9.9 billion in assets.