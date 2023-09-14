Decathlon Capital Partners backs consumer product company Youtooz

The funding will support Youtooz in its launch of new product lines, expanded distribution and new partnerships.

Youtooz launched in 2019

Austin Long serves as founder and CEO of Youtooz

Based in Palo Alto, California and Park City, Utah, Decathlon was founded in 2010

Youtooz, a Vancouver-based consumer product company specializing in collectibles, has secured growth financing from Decathlon Capital Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the transaction, John Borchers, a managing director of Decathlon Capital Partners, said in a statement, “The founders of Youtooz are driven by a vision, and they have demonstrated the management skills to bring their vision to reality,” Borchers said. “Youtooz has built a strong base and is well on its way to becoming the leading company in the licensed-products sector.”

