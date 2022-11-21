Beringer Capital invests in nonprofit fundraising platform VeraData

VeraData is a decision science and fundraising acceleration platform for not-for-profit organizations in the US.

Canadian private equity firm Beringer Capital has made an investment in Fort Myers, Florida-based VeraData, a decision science and fundraising acceleration platform for not-for-profit organizations in the US. No financial terms were disclosed.

The partnership with Beringer will fuel investment in talent, capabilities and technology to further enhance VeraData’s offering across fundraising acceleration and analytics solutions.

“We’re excited to partner with VeraData, a company that has disrupted the NFP market with its state-of-the-art analytical capabilities, industry expertise, and extremely capable team,” said Gil Ozir, a managing partner at Beringer Capital, in a statement. “What’s more, we are highly gratified to be partners in a business that helps charitable missions achieve their worthwhile causes by driving acquisition and retention of passionate donors at a level of scale and efficiency that, historically, only the largest and most sophisticated commercial enterprises have been able to achieve.”

Beringer invests in the information, media, marketing, commerce, data and technology sectors. It earlier this year acquired Dig Insights, a Toronto-based technology-enabled market research company.

Beringer last year closed its fourth flagship fund at C$380 million. Digital Transformation Opportunity Fund’s backers included pension plans, funds-of-funds, financial institutions, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals

BrightTower served as financial advisor to VeraData while Winston & Strawn served at legal advisor to Beringer.