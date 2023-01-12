Defense and national security firm Xcelerate secures investment from McNally Capital

KippsDeSanto was financial advisor to Xcelerate while PilieroMazza and McDonald Hopkins LLC acted as legal counsel

Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel to McNally Capital

McNally invests in lower middle-market businesses

McNally Capital has made an investment in McLean, Virginia-based Xcelerate Solutions, a defense and national security company. No financial terms were disclosed. McNally teamed up with Nio Advisors LLC on the acquisition.

“Our partnership with Xcelerate aligns with our internal expertise in the Aerospace & Defense industry and our investment thesis in intelligence and national security,” said Michael P. Ember, a vice president at McNally Capital in a statement. “Xcelerate is a trusted partner to agencies directly responsible for the security and safety of the United States and has achieved exponential growth since its inception. We look forward to contributing to their continued growth through our new partnership.”

McNally Capital was formed by the McNally family, who owned and operated Rand McNally & Company.