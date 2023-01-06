Delos and Silverfern buy manufacturer Le Sueur

Ironwood Capital and Genesis Park provided debt and equity investments to back the transaction.

Delos Capital and The Silverfern Group have acquired Minnesota-based Le Sueur, a provider of complex and pressure-tight aluminum castings and plastic injection molding components. No financial terms were disclosed.

Ironwood Capital and Genesis Park provided debt and equity investments to back the transaction.

“We are excited to partner with Silverfern and the management team of LSI, a leading provider of complex precision aluminum casting and plastic injection molding components,” said Michael Rakiter, a partner at Delos Capital in a statement. “We are honored to continue the legacy of a successful third generation family-owned business created by the Mueller family.”

Delos Capital invests in the lower middle market.

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, Silverfern targets the middle market.

LSI was founded in 1946.