Denham Capital to sell certain Rio Energy assets to Equinor

Also included in the deal are the Rio Energy trade name and the management team platform.

Rio Energy is a developer, owner and operator of renewable energy projects in Brazil

Based in Norway, Equinor is an energy company

Denham was advised by Sidley Austin LLP, Lefosse Advogados, Itaú BBA, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch Banco Múltiplo

Denham Capital has agreed to sell certain Rio Energy assets to Equinor. Also included in the deal are the Rio Energy trade name and the management team platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

Rio Energy is a developer, owner and operator of renewable energy projects in Brazil.

Based in Norway, Equinor is an energy company.

On the deal, Sarah Lane, managing director, Denham sustainable infrastructure, said in a statement, “Rio Energy’s impressive progress since inception of the investment is a great example of Denham Sustainable Infrastructure’s value-add strategy to support industry-leading teams that deliver low-cost, sustainable power generation in high-growth economies.”

Denham was advised by Sidley Austin LLP, Lefosse Advogados, Itaú BBA, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch Banco Múltiplo

Founded in 2004, Denham Capital invests in the energy transition sector.