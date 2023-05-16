DFW-backed American Track buys Universal Rail from TorQuest

Universal Rail Systems is an Edmonton-based provider of railroad infrastructure inspection, maintenance, repair and construction.

American Track Services, a portfolio company of DFW Capital Partners, has acquired Universal Rail Systems, an Edmonton-based provider of railroad infrastructure inspection, maintenance, repair and construction. No financial terms were disclosed.

The seller was an investor group led by TorQuest Partners. TorQuest made an initial investment in Universal Rail in 2013. The company, which operates through 12 regional offices across Canada, also provides safety flagging and ancillary maintenance services to select transit operators.

Based in Fort Worth, Texas, American Track is a provider of inspection, maintenance, repair and specialized construction services for industrial railroad infrastructure. DFW invested in the company in 2021.

With the acquisition of Universal Rail, American Track is re-branding the combined business as North American Rail Solutions. The companies will operate under a consolidated umbrella, with American Track serving customers in the US and Universal Rail serving customers in Canada.

Thomas Lucario, CEO of American Track, will now serve as CEO of North American Rail Solutions. Tim McMillan will serve as president and COO of Universal Rail, leading operations in Canada.

“Less than 18 months after our original investment in American Track Services, we have become the leading North American provider of rail inspection, maintenance, repair, and niche construction services to industrial customers,” said Keith Pennell, managing partner of DFW, in a statement. “With the addition of Universal Rail Systems, we will not only broaden our footprint into Canada, but build upon established relationships and proven capabilities in the Class 1 and transit segments – all while partnering with a first-class team of industry veterans. We are excited to welcome the entire Universal Rail organization under the new North American Rail Solutions umbrella!”

DFW made an additional equity investment in Universal Rail, coupled with support from American Track’s lender PineBridge Investments.

TorQuest Partners is a Toronto-based mid-market private equity firm. It has more than C$3.5 billion of equity capital under management.

DFW is a private equity firm focused on lower middle-market companies. Headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, it has $2 billion of assets under management.