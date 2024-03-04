DFW Capital-backed North American Rail Solutions scoops up West Rail Construction

North American Rail Solutions is a provider of industrial rail inspection, construction, maintenance, and terminal services in North America.

North American Rail Solutions, which is backed by DFW Capital Partners, has acquired West Rail Construction, a Vancouver, Washington-based provider of rail maintenance and construction services.

On the deal, Thomas Lucario, CEO of North American Rail Solutions, said in a statement, “The Northwest United States is an important territory for American Track and West Rail Construction is the premier rail service provider and operator in that geography. We could not be more exited to add Mike Sands and his team to the American Track family.”

In 2021, DFW Capital Partners partnered with the management team of American Track through acquisition and established the parent company, North American Rail Solutions.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, American Track is a provider of turnkey railroad design, repair, maintenance, construction, inspection, and terminal services for critical rail infrastructure at industrial, short-line, municipal, and logistics sites in the United States.

Based in New York City, DFW invests in the lower middle market. The private equity firm has about $2 billion under management.