Digital Alpha Advisors portfolio companies PacketFabric and Unitas Global close merger

Digital Alpha Advisors portfolio companies PacketFabric and Unitas Global have completed their merger. No financial terms were disclosed.

PacketFabric and Unitas Global are enterprise network service providers. Both are based in California.

Headquartered in Henderson, Nevada, Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC is focused on digital infrastructure. The firm has over $1.5 billion in total assets under management.

Digital Alpha was founded in 2017 by Rick Shrotri, former head of the global infrastructure funds team at Cisco.