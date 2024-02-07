Digital Alpha-backed PacketFabric taps Troyer as chief strategy officer

He has also held leadership positions at Microsoft and Equinix

PacketFabric, which is backed by Digital Alpha Advisors, has named Eric Troyer as chief strategy officer.

California-based PacketFabric is a network-as-a-service firm.

Most recently, Troyer was chief marketing officer at Megaport. He has also held leadership positions at Microsoft and Equinix.

“PacketFabric was built for massive scale and end-to-end automation,” said Troyer in a statement. “I’m looking forward to helping PacketFabric unlock its full potential to become the world’s leading global Network as a Service platform. With growing demand for high performance compute, cybersecurity, and network virtualization, the need for an intelligent, scalable platform to connect and instantiate these emerging services is crucial to driving adoption and innovation in IT. PacketFabric is changing the way cloud and network services are consumed. Taking this company to its next stage of growth is an exciting opportunity.”

Digital Alpha Advisors is focused on digital infrastructure. The firm has total assets under management of over $1.5 billion. Digital Alpha was founded in 2017 by Rick Shrotri.