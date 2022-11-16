Digital customer experience agency Definition 6 secures investment from Kelso

Moving forward, D6 will merge with Emtec Inc, a Kelso portfolio company, to form a global digital consultancy.

Canaccord Genuity and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP advised Kelso on the transaction

Madison Alley Global Ventures served as financial advisor to D6 while DLA Piper acted as legal advisor

Since 1980, Kelso has invested approximately $19 billion of equity capital in 139 transactions

Kelso & Company has made a majority investment in Atlanta and New York City-based Definition 6, a digital customer experience agency. No financial terms were disclosed.

D6 will merge with Emtec Inc, a Kelso portfolio company, to form a global digital consultancy. The organization will be led by Emtec CEO Sunil Misra, with D6 led by Jeff Katz and its existing management team. Both the D6 and Emtec management teams will remain significant investors alongside Kelso in the combined company.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with two outstanding management teams and the talented and highly dedicated employees at Emtec and D6. We look forward to supporting the go-forward organic and inorganic growth initiatives of the combined organization as it continues to augment its capabilities and expand its geographic presence,” added Hank Mannix and Alec Hufnagel, managing directors at Kelso, in a statement.

Canaccord Genuity and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP advised Kelso in connection with the transaction. Madison Alley Global Ventures served as financial advisor to D6 while DLA Piper acted as legal advisor.

Since 1980, Kelso has invested approximately $19 billion of equity capital in 139 transactions.